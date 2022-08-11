BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The highly anticipated Graham Beaver game is almost here and events will soon be kicking off across the Two Virginias.

A pep rally and tailgating are just some of the exciting things happening in Tazewell and Mercer Counties.

Rick Showalter, Director with the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation Department said they plan to hold more events catered to children in the community.

“The carnival moves in Downtown, first time ever for some rides. More geared probably towards the kid rides versus the big rides that we’re used to. That starts Tuesday evening and goes from four o’clock until ten o’clock all week long,” Showalter said.

Along with the Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival, the City of Bluefield also plans to host a 5K Challenge, Beer Garden, and The Bluefield Cup Golf Tournament at the Fincastle Country Club. New safety protocols are also being put in place for the game.

“They have come out with a clear bag-only policy. So, buy them online, Amazon, wherever you can find them but if you have to bring a bag in, get a clear bag, you’ll get through the line quicker,” Showalter said.

Graham and the Beavers will sell pre-sell tickets at various locations in Bluefield. At the game, Showalter said one lucky winner will take home a one-of-a-kind Graham-Beaver coin created by Duane Caldwell.