Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Severe weather loomed across the region on Monday afternoon.

A firm reminder that severe weather can strike at any moment, causing damage as a result.

Thankfully, many organizations have stepped up to the plate to assist anyone in need. This includes the United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Trena Dacal, Executive Director for the United Way of Southern West Virginia, explained that the funds received immediately go back to those needing assistance.

“Our primary goal at United Way is to raise funds for other organizations who might not have the brand or media power that United Way does. So, our primary goal is grant funding,” Dacal said.

When severe weather strikes, the United Way steps in with disaster-relief funds.

These funds are then given to local county governments to help assist those in need.

Dacal recalled one event that United Way assisted in, an event West Virginians remember all too well.

“The most recent one that comes to mind is the 2016 floods that affected Fayette, Raleigh, and Greenbrier counties. We were on the ground, providing people with support like in water and cleaning supplies. Also being the fiscal agent for funds that would help individuals that were affected by those floods,” Dacal said.

Thanks to United Way, Dacal said thousands of West Virginians have been assisted over the years.

This includes work through food pantries to even utility services. Dacal said all the funds are from local donations.

“The funds that are raised locally stay local. We raise funds within our coverage area and those dollars stay in our community and help those people affected in our coverage area,” Dacal said.