HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Artificial intelligence is gaining popularity around the country.

Part of the growth is thanks to its ease of use. Online websites like ChatGPT are prime examples of this.

However, there is a concern among teachers about how students are using the software to their advantage.

Christie Shafer, Secondary Education Specialist in Summers County, said there’s a mixed bag of reactions to AI in schools.

“All the way from terrified, afraid it’s going to take my job, and I don’t even want to talk about it. Then to teachers who are accepting of it, are using it, and the students are using it,” Shafer said.

Students have a wide range of uses for AI, including the ability to cheat in the classroom.

Different software can be used to write complex essays and even solve math problems.

Shafer said Summers County is already implementing strategies to combat the issue.

“Our first strategy is for teachers to understand it more. We go through it with teachers about this is what AI is, to look at the positives and the negatives, how can it be useful and harmful, to start with that conversation,” Shafer said.

Shafer said Summers County will continue to test different strategies going forward.

While the concern is focused on cheating, Shafer believes AI can also be used to better the classroom. This will come down to teachers finding a balance with AI.

“It’s a tool that can make things better, it’s also a tool that can make things worse. Somehow, we use it and to teach our students to use it properly,” Shafer said.