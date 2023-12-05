BECKLEY (WVNS) – Organizations must be prepared for any situations that come their way. In order to prepare, exercises are needed to equip those for any situation that may happen.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division hosted a two day class in the Country Inn & Suites in Beckley.

The goal of this course is to provide information and prepare organizations for emergency situations and events.

Theresa White, Region Five Liaison for the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, says she hopes students left prepared to tackle any situation.

“We hope that they gain a knowledge on how to better serve their community and all the partners that they work with on a regular basis. Whether it would be an emergency or some planned event that they’re able to come together and have a common goal and work it out between themselves before it would come to an emergency event,” said White.

Those that take the course learn about the ‘Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program’ or HSEEP.

According to FEMA, “Through the use of HSEEP, the whole community can develop, execute, and evaluate exercises that address the preparedness priorities.”

Those who complete the course receive a completion certificate and can assist and plan certain exercises with their organization.

White says she’s grateful that people come out to these classes to get prepared.

“We’re very thankful that people are willing to take the time to put in the training and to actually look to others to help in times of disaster and this helps us all to do a coordinated effort and to do the greatest amount of work with the least amount of effort,” said White to 59News.

You never know what could happen within your organization and your community but classes like these provide a resource to help prepare us all a little more. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is providing key information to prepare all organizations for any situation.