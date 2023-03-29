Beckley, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia Collective is hosting some new shows in downtown Beckley.

West Virginia Collective is Non-Profit organization working to provide a much-needed outlet for Appalachian creators and increase access to the arts.

As part of that effort, not one, not two, but three different plays will be showcased. The event will take place at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre from Thursday to Sunday.

According to Jason Lockart, President of West Virginia Collective, he says the cast is a mix of new and experienced actors.

“This one particular event we have a lot of people who have never ever been on stage before doing this for the very first time. That’s really the main reason why we do this. Not necessarily to just put on a show, it’s the process that happens. It’s the families that we make and the friends that come out of it” Lockart said.

To purchase tickets, you can order online through The WV Collective.