ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–A state agency paid a visit to Concord University on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Concord University partnered with the West Virginia State Police to bring the Mobile Crime Lab to campus. This was for students who might be interested in going into the world of Criminal Justice.

Lori Pace, the Criminology Instructor at the University, said the hands-on learning experience helps students figure out what they want to do.

“It takes what we’re doing in the classroom and it also informs the students of career paths that maybe they were not aware of or it can help just refine the direction they want to go in a criminal justice profession,” Pace said.

Students came up throughout the day and spoke with David Castle, the Crime Scene Specialist with State Police.

He said it’s fun to interact with students and teach them new things while debunking the myths.

“We expose them to what crime scene investigation is really like as opposed to on television and so they get some exposure to that and see maybe it’s something they want to pursue,” Castle said.

Castle said he’s seeing more and more opportunities open in the criminal justice world and with State Police.

“It’s a field that’s constantly growing. Constantly growing with technology. And so more and more programs, university programs are popping up across the country and I think it’s starting to pop up here,” Castle said.

Castle added if you’re interested in Criminology and Criminal Justice, look towards more jobs than law enforcement.