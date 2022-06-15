BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of young actors are honing their craft at a historic theater in Beckley this week.

Beckley Art Group and The Raleigh Playhouse and Theater on Neville Street are co-hosting a theater day camp for students.

Campers spend their day inside the theater. They learn set design, costuming, directing, and acting.

They will perform a full production on stage Friday, June 17.

“We’re teaching kids how to do theater at a young age, to build the foundation they need to continue to be successful,” said Taylor Pugh, who directs the camp. “We’re also teaching them prop making, directions, blocking, all of that fun stuff.

Organizers say 10 campers are enrolled. This is the second year that Raleigh Playhouse has hosted the camp.