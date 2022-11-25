BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It is not always easy to find the perfect gift for everyone on the holiday shopping list, but the manager of Marquee Cinemas at Galleria Plaza in Beckley said he has a solution.

Jacob Armstrong said on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, that movie gift cards let people pick their own adventure at the movies.

A bonus?

He said a Christmas special leaves a little something for the giver, too.

“They’re the perfect stocking stuffer, because right now we’ve got a deal going where every $25 you spend, you’re going to get $5 back on a separate card,” he explained. “So, you can double up on your gift, or you can have a little something for yourself.”

Armstrong said the theater will be open on Christmas Day.