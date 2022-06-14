BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Friday, June 17 is opening night for Theatre West Virginia’s production of Hatfield and McCoys. This year marks the 62nd season.

General Manager, Scott Hill says there are around 50 performers in the upcoming production with a lot of newcomers this season.

“Come out and see us under the stars at Grandview it’s one of the few places at a National Park you can actually see a play going on anywhere in the country,” said Hill. “We’re at the newest National Park and we’re happy to be there and looking forward to seeing everyone”



The play starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available to purchase. You can purchase tickets here.