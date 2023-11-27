BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Theater West Virginia is proud to be running their Professional Training Academy during the spring and the fall for students in the Beckley and surrounding areas to take part in acting classes or musical theater, which includes all different parts of theatrical production.

The Professional Training Academy is now in its 19th year and will offer a variety of classes for all ages.

Classes will be starting on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights beginning January 23, 2024. On Tuesday and Thursdays, the classes are going to be at the Paw Paw Tree Building, which is at 715 N Kanawha Street, and on Wednesday nights the “Acting for the Camera” class is going to be held at the United Bank building, which is on Main Street and Beckley.

The Academy will be offering everything from acting to musical theater to improvisational acting for the camera, to dance as well. The program welcomes anyone of any experience level and is welcomed to newcomers or people who have some theater experience and who want to gain some more knowledge or get some more experience. No test or certification is required to join.

“It has been such a huge part [the Academy] of Theater West Virginia’s history and a great resource for the community. Kids like some of my best friends, you know, I met when I was in middle school and high school in the training Academy. You make lifelong friends. You can gain confidence, public speaking skills and also, it’s just fun. It’s a great resource,” said Sam Jenkins, the Academy Manager for Theater West Virginia’s Professional Training Academy.

To learn more about the Academy and its programs, please visit TWV Academy on Facebook, visit their website at theaterwestvirginia.org, or call 304-256-6800.