Theatre WV returns for 60th season

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will return to Grandview this year for its 60th run. Last year, the theater had to postpone its show due to COVID-19 concerns.

A couple of days ago, the group announced they will be hosting four shows at the Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview this summer. Scott Hill is the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia.

He said they put some procedures in place to help protect people from COVID-19.

“We have 1,200 seats in the amphitheater, we are only going to use 300 at tops, so we are making all these changes and trying to keep everybody safe during the pandemic,” Hill said.



Hill said auditions for the shows will be coming up quickly. He also said people must buy their tickets before the show.