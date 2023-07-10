Grandview, WV (WVNS) — Everyone loves an inspirational story; especially one that transcends all walks of life.

Theatre West Virginia will be bringing back one such story called “Rocket Boys The Musical.”

The musical tells the real-life story of Homer Hickam, a West Virginia native from Coalwood. The story explores Hickam’s fascination with rockets, eventually becoming an amateur rocket builder.

Play actor Michael Williams will be playing the lead role, one he has been preparing for since February 2022.

“It’s exciting but in the same breath a little scary. But overall, it’s cool, it’s a really cool experience,” Williams said.

The musical will look into the early life of Hickam and his time growing up in Coalwood.

To do this, Theatre West Virginia will bring in an actual backdrop photo of the city of Coalwood to add to the story.

The musical will also bring in other actors to play Hickam’s best friends who helped him build the rockets. One such friend is Roy Lee Cooke, who is played by actor Larry Smith.

Smith says one way he got into character was taking inspiration from Elvis Presley himself.

“I did some voice work; obviously Elvis inspired, but also trying to stick to the roots of Appalachian dialect,” Smith said.

After graduating from Virginia Tech, Hickam went on to become a NASA engineer.

He then went on to write his memoir “October Sky”, which the musical is based on. The real Homer Hickam will be in attendance for a book signing on opening night Friday, July 14, 2023.

Play actor Sarah Beason, who plays Dorothy Plunk, says the play will be a great event for everyone to come out and enjoy.

“I hope that we put on a show that the audience will enjoy. The people that are part of the show can enjoy, that the audience can learn and grow from. That will benefit the theatre as we move into future seasons,” Beason said.