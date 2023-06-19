BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia heads to the nation’s capitol for West Virginia Day.

Representatives of the Grandview theatre company said on Monday, June 19, 2023, they will meet with West Virginia senators Shelley Moore-Capito and Joe Manchin on June 20, 2023, West Virginia Day.

They plan to talk about the non-profit theatre company and to, later, attend a conference.

“We’re going to set up a table and hand out information about Theatre WV to all the senators and House members, and whoever comes to the event, so it’s going to be exciting to represent the theaters, the arts of West Virginia, at the U.S. Capitol, for West Virginia Days,” said Gayle Oaks, manager for Theatre West Virginia.

Oaks says the crew will be back at Grandview in time for the season’s opening night of “Hatfields and McCoys” this coming Thursday.