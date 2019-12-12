Closings
Theatre West Virginia holding auditions for upcoming play

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia is holding auditions for its upcoming play. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the director for ‘Dearly Beloved’ will be at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park looking for actors and actresses for the Valentine’s Day Dinner Play.

Director Michael Martin said this play is from the same writer as last year’s play.

“It’s about a rural community and the people who live in this rural community,” Martin said. “It isn’t set in West Virginia, but I imagine we will move it here.”

Auditions are Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Black Knight. All are welcome to show up to audition.

