GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– Do you or someone you know dream of singing the National Anthem at a big event?

Auditions will soon start for those interested in singing the National Anthem during Theatre West Virginia’s upcoming 62nd Season. More than 25 different singers are needed for the 2022 season.

This year’s season starts on June 17th and lasts until August 6th. The National Anthem will be performed at 7:45 each night at Grandview in Raleigh County. Performers will get four free tickets to that night’s show.

Auditions are Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:30- 11:30 a.m. at the Cliffside Amphitheater.