Theatre West Virginia offering 12 week acting academy classes for local students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia is preparing to offer its first acting academy classes in almost two years.

Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill told 59News he is excited to get to work with local students again for the first time since the pandemic began. Over the course of the 12 week program, students will be trained in acting, dancing, singing, and even stage fighting.

Classes start on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, and are open to students ages 8-18. For more information, check out Theatre West Virginia’s website.