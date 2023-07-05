BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia actors performed the last showing of ‘Hatfields and McCoys’ on July 5, 2023 and prepared for the next play ‘Rocket Boys.’

‘Hatfields and McCoys’ first began on June 22, 2023 and finished strong with the final performance on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:30 P.M.

As an Independence Day perk, veterans got a free ticket for the last showing and families of veterans get a special discount.

After the show, the production team took down the set to get ready for ‘Rocket Boys’.

Meaghan Macey, a production stage manager with the theatre, said the cast is spectacular and each show has been amazing so far.

“This really is a different show than you’ll ever have seen, just from the energy and everything else that people are putting forward,” said Macey. “It’s worth coming out to see.”

Macey mentioned the set for ‘Rocket Boys’ has moving structures and fun dance numbers that really set the show apart.

The first showing of Rocket Boys will be on July 14th at 7:30 P.M.