BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–If you didn’t get a chance to see the Wizard of Oz at Theatre West Virginia, you still have time.

Theatre WV’s production of the Wizard of Oz was delayed because of heavy rains and COVID-19. This year’s play is at the Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview.

Scott Hill, the general manager of the theater, says not to worry because the theater will honor all tickets purchased.

“We got a window, a good window, here today and tomorrow so if you have tickets anytime this week, today, tomorrow, the next day, Saturday, you can bring them in tonight to see the show. It looks like we’re going to have good weather so we’ve invited anyone that has a ticket to come tonight, Tuesday or Wednesday and we’ll reassign your seats,” Hill said.

Hill added tickets are still available for purchase and to go to the box office for more details.