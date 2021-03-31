Theatre WV hosts open house for new actors housing unit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia attracts people from all over to perform. Now, those actors will have a new chance to explore their new home.

The organization will host an open house for their new housing unit on Friday, April 3, 2021. Scott Hill is the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia. He said this gives actors a better chance to get to know the people with which they will be spending the summer.

“A lot of times this is the first time away from home for many of the actors, so it’s good to have a family atmosphere and this way we can keep them all under one roof. It’s just better for security,” Hill said.

The open house will begin at 4 p.m. at the Paw Paw Tree Building on Kanawha Street in Beckley. Anyone is welcome to attend.