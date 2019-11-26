Their mission is to help people in need in the community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — During the great depression, churches, civic groups and businesses joined together in union, with one mission in mind: to serve the community. Eighty-eight years ago, these groups formed Bluefield Union Mission.

Craig Hammond is the Director of Bluefield Union Mission.

“We’re a full service mission where we offer everything a human could need,” Hammond said.

Bluefield Union Mission is one-stop-shop for anyone in need. They have over 23 programs. Some offer help with basic needs, such as shelter, food, and clothing. Other programs help with utilities or making ends meet. The mission wants to help, no matter who you are.

“We work with folks from all walks of life. Some come here because of circumstances that were beyond their control. Some because of bad decisions, but we all make those. And sometimes we have to suffer the consequences. We’re here to mitigate that,” Hammond said.

They have grown immensely over the last 88 years, and it is all thanks to their volunteers. Everything they receive in donations is from other groups, such as churches, civic groups, businesses, and schools. Volunteers also facilitate the day-to-day operations of the mission. Tyler Muncy is 16-years-old. He said volunteers make the holiday season go smoothly.

“I mean they’ve always given back to the community in a good way, a positive way.,” Muncy said.

By helping those in need, Bluefield union mission hopes to better the whole community.

“The health of a community has an impact that can’t be measured. And that’s why it’s important for organizations like this to be here around the clock,” says Hammond.