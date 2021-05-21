Thief in Beckley caught in the act

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A woman was caught trying to break-in to a home in Beckley on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Officers with the Beckley Police Department said Christy Smith broke into a residence on N. Kanawha Street and allegedly ran away when the home owners confronted her. They reportedly followed her to S. Kanawha Street near United Bank. Police were then able to locate the suspect.

The home owner said their alarm system went off, and that’s when they found Smith leaving the home. Smith allegedly came in through the front door of the home because it was unlocked. She reportedly told police she thought she was going into a friend’s home.

The home owner told police when Smith left the home, she had coaxial cables and flower seeds but dropped them when she was being chased.

Smith was charged with entering without breaking with intent to commit a felony or larceny.