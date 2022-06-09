GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Are you looking to get away this summer, but high gas prices have you stuck at home? Unfortunately, that’s the case for lots of us here in West Virginia right now.

But 59News has you covered with fun for the whole family right here in our own backyard.

It’s our Things to Do Near You series, and today we’re taking you to Family Adventure Camp at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

Family Adventure Camp at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County truly has something for everyone. Whether you’re an outdoorsy, experienced camper, or you’re looking to do a little GLAMping in a tent with electricity and running water, you can find an outdoor, family experience that suits you.

And once you get out of your tent, the Summit Bechtel Reserve has something to offer everyone.

“Unlimited access to things like our ropes challenge course, our ziplining courses, our archery and BB gun ranges, and a slew of other activities that you can experience,” explained Family Adventure Camp Director Braxton Rhodes.

And the Summit has some big things planned for this summer, headlined by the return of their signature event.

“Country Roads Grand Bash August 18-20th, we have days worth of activities going on, from ziplining, mountain biking, hiking trails, camping all weekend long and then live entertainment at night. It’s going to be so much fun,” said Summit Senior Business Development Officer Kate Smallwood.

Proceeds from the Country Roads Grand Bash will go toward helping people with disabilities find jobs.

And whether you plan on making it to the Bash or just getting away for a weekend with the family, one thing the Summit can offer everyone is the ability to get away from texts, emails and screens, and a chance to truly connect and make memories in the great outdoors.

“I really think for kids, especially, disconnecting from the screen is really important. And interacting with other individuals without that is a skill that can sometimes get lost in today’s world,” said Family Adventure Camp Program Director Kelly McMurphy. “Being out in nature and around other people interacting in the same way, it just helps kids grow up.”