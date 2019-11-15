Things to know before the winter weather strikes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Winter will be coming a little early for West Virginia making it a good time start preparing. West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (WVDHSEM) and the National Weather Service announced that Nov. 18-22 is Winter Weather Awareness Week.

“The extreme cold felt across West Virginia earlier this month is a reminder of just how dangerous winter can be,” Director of WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Mike Todorovich stated in a release.

One way to better prepare for the winter months is to have a basic emergency kit. The kit should have a three-day supply of food, water, medicine, and other essentials you or your family may need in case of a prolonged power outage.

“Have time during the Winter Awareness Week to stock your emergency kits, have your vehicles serviced and check your furnace, fireplace, or chimney to make sure you’re ready for winter,” Todorovich also stated.

Another tip is to monitor winter weather forecasts. According to the release, it is good to communicate with your family to know their travel plans and location.

It is advised to keep another emergency kit in your car. They also encourage people to have emergency alerts on phones and other devices. It is also advised to stay at home when severe winter weather hits.

“It is not unusual for conditions to vary from no snow and clear driving in the valleys to piles of snow and treacherous travel conditions in the mountains,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston Tony Edwards stated.

The WV Department of Transportation wants to urge people to look at traffic and road closures before heading out the door. You can find these on their website, by clicking the button below.

The National Weather Service of WV and WVDHSEM will share all of the weather information on their website, Facebook, and Twitter.