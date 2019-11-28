Things you need to know before heating up your leftovers

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry […]

(WVNS)– Leftovers for most, are everyone’s favorite part about Thanksgiving. Mainly, because you can get the same full meal for a couple extra days. But Registered Dietitian at The Ohio State University, Liz Weinandy, has a few things you should know before reheating that turkey or those mashed potatoes.

1. Containers: When reheating leftovers, move food out of plastic containers even if they are BPA-free. The plastic can burn and chemicals can leach into your food.

2. Timing: Refrigerate leftovers no later than two hours after putting them on the table in shallow containers that are two-inches tall or less, so it can cool down quickly.

3. Items: Discard stuffing and gravy within one to two days. Due to the moisture and high temperature, they can easily be a breeding ground for bacteria.

4. Turkey: Remove turkey from the bone and store in the fridge for three to four days, max.

According to the release, the absolute last day for you to eat your Thanksgiving turkey leftovers is Monday Dec. 2, 2019.