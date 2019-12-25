Things you need to know before recycling your gift essentials

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
holiday-gift-giving-christmas-present_1543615527753.jpg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is here, and many people wake up and see that Santa and his little helpers have place presents neatly wrapped under their tree. The next thing you know, you are around your tree ripping open your gifts, but what do you do with your ripped wrapping paper or gift bags?

Many people decide to recycle them, but there is something you should know before you recycle wrapping paper or gift bags. Staff at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority are offering tips on how to reduce- reuse- and what TO recycle.

The staff tells 59News that the typical gift décor like tissue paper, wrapping paper, and gift bags, are NOT recyclable. The staff still encourages people to use them but instead of putting it in a recycling bin, put them in a place, so that this time next year, you can reuse them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former West Virginia State Trooper acquitted on charges of beating teenager"

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News