Things you need to know before recycling your gift essentials

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Christmas is here, and many people wake up and see that Santa and his little helpers have place presents neatly wrapped under their tree. The next thing you know, you are around your tree ripping open your gifts, but what do you do with your ripped wrapping paper or gift bags?

Many people decide to recycle them, but there is something you should know before you recycle wrapping paper or gift bags. Staff at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority are offering tips on how to reduce- reuse- and what TO recycle.

The staff tells 59News that the typical gift décor like tissue paper, wrapping paper, and gift bags, are NOT recyclable. The staff still encourages people to use them but instead of putting it in a recycling bin, put them in a place, so that this time next year, you can reuse them.