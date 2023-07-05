BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Community members and music lovers alike will celebrate the life of iconic musician Bill Withers on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In the same week as the musician’s birthday, the Bill Withers Festival is happening at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway from noon until 7 P.M.

The festival will feature a craft beer garden, food trucks, community art and exciting live music performances.

All the money raised will go toward the completion of the Bill Withers sculpture, which honors his life and Beckley as his hometown.

Matt Mullins, the event organizer and one of the performers, said it means a lot to him to have this festival celebrating Withers’ legacy.

“I think it’s so important that we hold on to our history and show the current generation,” said Mullins. They can retell it to the next generation that Bill Withers is from the exact same place that they’re from.”

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will also play a documentary on Withers entitled “Still Bill.”