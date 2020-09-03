Third Annual New River CTC Invitational Tournament schedule announced

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The 2021 New River CTC Invitational full tournament schedule was released this week with a lineup that will once again bring West Virginia’s top basketball talent to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Jan. 4 – 9, 2021.

Headlining on Jan. 9 “Championship Saturday” will be AAA Cabell Midland Knights vs Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles, and Greenbrier East Spartans vs Independence Patriots. Webster County Highlanders will face off against the Man Hillbillies. The Princeton Tigers will take on the Westside Renegades, and Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves will face off against the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles. Cabell Midland High School, Man High School, and Spring Valley High School are all newcomers to the Invitational.

New River Community and Technical College hosts the event as a fundraiser for high school basketball teams and student scholarships. Now in its third year, the event expanded to five days of hard-fought hoops competition.

“The 2021 Invitational will be an exciting way to usher in the return of sports in the New Year and to see which teams will emerge as the strongest contenders for the 2021 state high school basketball title,” said New River CTC Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and Foundation Michael Green.

A full list of teams and game times are available at https://admin.tourneymachine.com/R75702 on the New River CTC Invitational Tourney Machine app. In the boys A division: Mt. View Golden Knights, Richwood Lumberjacks, Greenbrier West Cavaliers, Webster County Highlanders, Pocahontas County Warriors, James Monroe Mavericks, Man Hillbillies; AA: Wyoming East Warriors, Liberty Raiders; AAA: Independence Patriots, Westside Renegades, Pikeview Panthers, Nicholas County Grizzlies; AAAA: Greenbrier East Spartans, Cabell Midland Knights, Princeton Tigers and Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.

Girls teams include the Pikeview Lady Panthers, Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves, and Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles.

Last year’s tournament brought record crowds to the convention center, and Green said he expects this year’s schedule will attract just as many spectators. The event raised more than $80,000, directly benefitting area high schools and student scholarships. The college is now seeking businesses and community leaders as sponsors for the 2021 event.

“The Invitational would not be possible without our community sponsors. Last year’s event brought record-turnout to the convention center, and we received enormous support and positive feedback from those who attended that look forward to returning,” Green said.

Special Olympics athletes from Raleigh County and Fayette County will also receive sponsorship for their participation and will take center court at the Convention Center during the event.

For sponsorship details and other information about the 2021 Invitational, contact 304-929-6734 or foundation@newriver.edu. For the complete tournament schedule and live scoring during the event, download the free smart phone app or follow online at https://admin.tourneymachine.com/R75702.