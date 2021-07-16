Third Fridays Around the Block highlights Beckley’s Neville Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve driven by downtown Beckley on Friday, July 16, 2021, you probably smelled some good food and heard the sounds of local music.

It’s part of the Third Fridays Around the Block series. The event takes place on the third Friday of every month with food vendors and live performances, along with a chance to visit some local businesses. Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said this month, third Fridays highlighted Neville Street.

“Something new and different for people to come out and enjoy the evening,” said Moorefield. “A lot of people say they can’t get here to Fridays in the Park during the day. So we thought, ‘Let’s have a couple of them in the evening.'”

Next month’s Third Fridays Around the Block will be on Main Street in Beckley.