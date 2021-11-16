Third graders receive dictionaries in Mercer County

OAKVALE, WV (WVNS)– Students at Oakvale Elementary School received dictionaries on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

For more than twenty years, organizations have partnered with Mercer County Schools to provide about 900 dictionaries to third graders all across the county. This year, the dictionary celebration was held at Oakvale Elementary School located in Princeton, West Virginia.

Speakers included the President of Concord University and Presidents from both the Rotary Club of Princeton and Bluefield. The dictionaries were accepted by Oakvale Elementary third-grade student Braden Combs.

The Concord mascot, ROAR, came to the event to surprise students. Data and Information Specialist Amy Harrison talked about how this event made her feel.

“It’s fantastic! And what’s even better is that we have an extended community that cares about our students and cares about our schools, and they all want to contribute to the education of our students.”

Harrison thanks all organizations that could make the dictionary distribution happen.