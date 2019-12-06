This Dec. marks the 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Dec. 7,2019 marks the 78th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Attacks. It is a time to honor the servicemen and women who died during this time, and the ones who were wounded.

Governor Jim Justice with the accordance of President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia State flags should be flown at half-staff all day Dec. 7, 2019.

Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on Dec. 6,2019 about the Pearl Harbor Attacks.

“Seventy-eight years later, America still remembers the ‘date which will live in infamy… Dec. 7, 1941 will always mark the date that 2,403 American lives were lost when Japan led a surprise attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor,”

Sen. Manchin also stated in the release that this is the time to remember who we are as a nation, and the strength of American resilience.