BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The second installment of videos celebrating the Mountain State’s Black musicians and culture returns to Raleigh County.

Lady D and friends will premiere the second installment of her video series called “Those Who Came Before.” The videos showcase West Virginia’s Black music artists and their contributions to the state and its culture.

This installment will feature musicians, curators, music historians, and more. A bonus screening of Lady D’s short film about her Appalachian roots will also be shown. Following the installment, there will be a special mini concert.

“Afterwards, the Gospel Family Affair, who will actually be subjects of the next video, they are going to do a mini concert. A lot of people in my age group will probably remember them because they are definitely one of the music groups in West Virginia history that people will remember,” said Lady D.

You can see “Those Who Came Before” at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in Beckley on Thursday, June 16th, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and at the door. Call 681-207-3873 for reservations and more information.