LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — For the 15th time, the city of Lewisburg indulged its sweet tooth with the return of the annual Chocolate Festival.

Despite the overcast skies, thousands turned out to blast their taste buds into overdrive.

The event completely sold out as over 40 tasting stations were located throughout the town, with 39,000 tastings of chocolate created for the event.

The chocolate festival is always held on the second Saturday in April so this year’s festival fell on the same weekend as Easter Sunday, something many people took advantage of.

“Its kind of like an adult Easter Egg hunt,” said Jill McIntyre, owner of Aggie’s. “You’ll see some kids around but there are big kids here too. You know, you’d be surprised. People come with their bags and they fill their bags up with chocolate to eat later.”

While hundreds of people came out to enjoy the various chocolate creations, there was one particular person who really enjoyed seeing all of the crowds.

“It’s great, its such a really neat way to show how great this community is,” said Willy Wonka, also known as Josh Lapping. “So many people coming together. Like you said, its not the best of days weatherwise but to have so many people come out and support the United Way, shows that Lewisburg really is a family-oriented town, so many fun things to do. It really is neat.”

All proceeds from the festival will go to the United Way of Greenbrier Valley, which will put the money back into the community with exciting new programs and charitable efforts.