Thousands without power after strong winds hit Southern West Virginia

(WVNS)– Thousands of people are without power on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020 as strong winds come through Southern West Virginia. According to Appalachian Power 9,344 customers are being affected right now. Those include:

Mercer County where 1,566 outages are reported.

Fayette County with 393 outages reported.

Raleigh County with 183 outages reported.

Tazewell County with 126 outages reported.

AEP representatives told 59 News they’ve been aware of this weekend’s weather conditions and have local contractors on alert. They are working to have power restored as soon as possible.

They will have crews out through Sunday as heavy rain is expected Saturday evening.

