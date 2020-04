LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — MonPower, a 1st Energy Company, which provide electrical service for many counties is reporting a major outage in Greenbrier County. According to the company’s outage map, there were 3,368 customers without power at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. There are also 306 outages in Pocahontas County.

The Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office reported the Robert C. Byrd Clinic would be closed for the remainder of Thursday due to the outage.