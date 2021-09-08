Three accidents shut down roads in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Three separate accidents happened in Raleigh County on Wednesday, keeping emergency crews busy.

The first happened on Hinton Road in Shady Spring. A two vehicle accident shut down both lanes on Route 3 near White Oak. Ghent Volunteer Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.

The next was on I-64 WB near mile marker 132. The westbound lanes were shut down due to a vehicle fire. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department responded to that accident.

The third accident happened on Livingston Street in Shady Spring. Emergency dispatchers said a car hit a tree. That road is shut down as well. Jan Care and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department were at the scene.

All three accidents happened around 11:30 a.m.