Three car accident causing morning delays on Ritter Drive

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Drivers should expect delays on Ritter Drive in Raleigh County due to a three car accident.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, a call came in for an accident on Ritter Drive in Daniels right by C&O Dam Road.

Ghent and Beaver Fire Department, Jan-Care Ambulance, Ghent EMS and Raleigh County Sherriff’s Department responded to the call.

There are reported injuries, we do not know the extend of those injuries at this time.

Expect delays and be cautious as you travel through the area.