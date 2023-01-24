BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail.

According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail.

Malinowski said guards secured areas of the Beaver facility to investigate and found unnamed contraband along with a handmade weapon.

Three inmates are receiving medical treatment after the investigation.

Malinoski added normal procedures of inmate care and oversight have resumed at the facility.

West Virginia State Police and the criminal investigation unit of the State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.