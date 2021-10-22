Three Maryland counties want to join West Virginia

“3D render and image composing: Topographic Map of West Virginia. Including state borders, rivers and accurate longitude/latitude lines. High resolution available! High quality relief structure!Relief texture and satellite images courtesy of NASA. Further data source courtesy of CIA World Data Bank II database.Related images:” (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More counties coming to West Virginia is now a possibility. Five Lawmakers want three western Maryland Counties to join West Virginia.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press briefing Friday morning. Lawmakers from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, all bordering West Virginia, signed letters, which said seceding from Maryland and joining West Virginia would be “mutually beneficial for both states and for our local constituencies.”

“Absolutely, we would stand here with open arms and welcome each and every one of them, and I’ll promise you to God above what you would realize right off the get-go, is you would realize incredible job opportunities,” Gov. Justice said.

Justice referred to West Virginia as the “diamond in the rough that everyone missed.” On Wednesday, Governor Justice also announced historic news that the unemployment rate is at its lowest in the history of the state.