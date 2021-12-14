Three men arrested for the solicitation of a minor

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Three men were arrested on Sunday, December 12, 2021, and Monday, December 13, 2021, for traveling to meet a minor.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, police arrested and charged all three men with the solicitation of a minor.

Michael Davis Bowman, 30, of Bluefield, West Virginia was reportedly arrested for soliciting and traveling to engage a minor in prohibited sexual activities. Brandon Monte Lee, 29, of McDowell County, was also arrested after authorities said he traveled to meet a minor. Bowman and Lee are being held at Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Robert Alexander Ercoline Jr, 56, of Bluefield, West Virginia was arrested where he allegedly traveled to meet a minor. He is out on bond. A mugshot for only Michael Bowman could be found

Deputies told 59news that no further information could be given at this time.