Three more athletes staying local for college

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — High school athletes around the country work day in and day out to perfect their craft so they can play their sport at the next level. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the hard work finally paid off for three local athletes.

Tristan Stiffler is one of those talented athletes who is taking the next step on the collegiate wresting mats. His friends and teammates have been there to push him along the way.

“It’s really helped me, all my buddies I have made throughout the years have helped me to become a better athlete, they push me to become better. It’s great that they have all come out to help me,” Stiffler said.

Stiffler pinned down an offer from Fairmont State. They kick off their inaugural wrestling season in 2019.

Also at Shady Spring High School, Tommy Williams signed to continue playing basketball at Glenville State. Williams is looking forward to working with his coach in college and growing his skills. He said signing with Glenville State now lets him focus on making a playoff push.

“I think it’s really important cause we obviously have a really good chance to do something very special here that Shady has never seen before,” Williams said. “So focusing on that and that being my only focus is really important.”

Williams said he looks forward to going to Glenville State and growing relationships with his new teammates.

Talia Cooper from Independence High School also found her new home as a gymnast at West Virginia Wesleyan. It was important that her new school and teammates gave her a place of comfort and family.

“They have such a family team. Other schools kind of feel like it’s just more about competing, more about winning,” Cooper said. “At Wesleyan, they are more about coming together as a team, having fun, just standing up for what’s right.”