Three more athletes staying local for college

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — High school athletes around the country work day in and day out to perfect their craft so they can play their sport at the next level. On Wednesday, Feb. 19, the hard work finally paid off for three local athletes.

Tristan Stiffler is one of those talented athletes who is taking the next step on the collegiate wresting mats. His friends and teammates have been there to push him along the way.

“It’s really helped me, all my buddies I have made throughout the years have helped me to become a better athlete, they push me to become better. It’s great that they have all come out to help me,” Stiffler said.

Stiffler pinned down an offer from Fairmont State. They kick off their inaugural wrestling season in 2019.

Also at Shady Spring High School, Tommy Williams signed to continue playing basketball at Glenville State. Williams is looking forward to working with his coach in college and growing his skills. He said signing with Glenville State now lets him focus on making a playoff push.

“I think it’s really important cause we obviously have a really good chance to do something very special here that Shady has never seen before,” Williams said. “So focusing on that and that being my only focus is really important.”

Williams said he looks forward to going to Glenville State and growing relationships with his new teammates.

Talia Cooper from Independence High School also found her new home as a gymnast at West Virginia Wesleyan. It was important that her new school and teammates gave her a place of comfort and family.

“They have such a family team. Other schools kind of feel like it’s just more about competing, more about winning,” Cooper said. “At Wesleyan, they are more about coming together as a team, having fun, just standing up for what’s right.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteers help clean and rebuild Richlands after floods"

UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Mother accused of child neglect is seen in court"

Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Martial Arts Studio offers 'women empowerment' self defense program"

REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMEN: Friends tell the story of Shirley Roberts"

NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA after school program trains future rocket boys and girls"

Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toys meant for children at kids day hauled off with flood-damaged debris"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News