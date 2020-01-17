Three new digits hoping to save lives daily

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. Last year, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a thee number Suicide Hotline for quick access to those in desperate need. If you dial 9-8-8, you will be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which includes 163 crisis centers.

Director of Counseling & Wellness Programs at WVU Tech Mary Hoke said resources like this are vital to helping those who suffer with suicidal thoughts.

“These hotlines have the ability to be anonymous,” Hoke said. “They have the ability to give support when maybe somebody doesn’t have it or isn’t willing or want to share that with their friends and family yet.”

Hoke said there are many signs to look for when it comes to suicidal thoughts including isolating oneself, giving away sentimental items, and reckless behavior.

“Also, just being very hopeless or talking about death or talking about what it’s like to not be around anymore, those are kind of the big red flags that we tell people to look our for,” Hoke said.

Hoke wants to remind people that if you think you are alone remember you are not.

“All of us need a support system,” Hoke said. “So it’s really important to be that support system for other people and let them know that there is someone out there who cares, that you understand how they are feeling and just empathize, not sympathize.”

All suicide hotlines are open 24/7.