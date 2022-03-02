BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Three people in Mercer and Tazewell Counties are partnering to give away scholarships.

City of Bluefield Councilmember, Treyvon Simmons, Brandon Disney with State Farm, and Colin O’Donnell with The Grind Coffee Shop is offering three, $750 scholarships.

For a student to be eligible, they must be a Mercer County High School student or a Graham High School student.

Councilman Simmons said this scholarship is for students who either want to go to college or a trade school.

“Everybody’s not a 3.0 student. Everybody’s not your valedictorian and I wanted to create a scholarship that’s simple. If you’re going to trade school or you’re going to college trying to better yourself, there’s a chance to win a scholarship, no strings attached,” Simmons said.

Listed below are the essays.

Essay 1: What has been the greatest obstacle so far in life and how have you overcome it?

Essay 2: Who has influenced you the most in life and how will you apply that influence going forward into the world?

Essay 3: What has growing up in rural Appalachia taught you about yourself and how will you apply that going forward?

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Awards will be announced on Friday, May 27, 2022. Essays can be sent to treyvonshaunsimmons@gmail.com or thegrindbluefield@gmail.com.