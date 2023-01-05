BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man.

According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

They are charged with Accessory After the Fact and Murder in the First Degree in relation to the death of Marquise Mclean at Mercer Mall on November 17, 2022. They were arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court.

