Three people arrested on drug charges in Fayette County

LOOKOUT, WV (WVNS) — Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday, Sept. 19. 2019 by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Burke

Christopher Carver, John Workman Jr, and Hannah Burke, all three of Lookout, were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Workman

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy was conducting a follow-up investigation regarding a previous stolen ATV complaint. The deputy said when he approached a house, he saw three people trying to conceal something. He had consent to search the house from the homeowner. According to the deputy, he found multiple bags of methamphetamines, heroin and marijuana, along with scales and packaging materials.

All three are awaiting court proceedings.

Carver

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.