Three people charged with child neglect in Fayette County

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) — Three people are facing child neglect charges after an investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services.

On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, deputies were called to a home in Robson, where CPS workers needed assistance with a case involving three children: a 10-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, and a 10-month-old boy.

When they arrived, deputies noticed piles of trash surrounding the home including dirty diapers, glass, and spoiled food. There were six dogs, three cats, and two rabbits on the property with no food or water. Some of the dogs showed signs of abuse or neglect.

Jim Bill Foster, III, who owns the property, allowed deputies and CPS to perform a welfare check. He claimed he does not live there and told them Tabitha Turley, 43, of Oak Hill, took care of the children at the home.

Inside, investigators found what they described as “deplorable conditions.” This included knives sticking through the children’s bedroom walls and cockroaches crawling over the floors, walls, clothing, bathroom, bedding, and kitchen. They also discovered a needle in the children’s bedroom and spoiled food in the refrigerator, covered with bugs. Investigators found out the home did not have running water, electricity, or a heat source.

Deputies then began searching for the children involved. The 10-year-old boy was found immediately at a neighbor’s home. He told deputies he lived with Turley and the home they lived in did not have water or electricity for a while. The boy also said the 10-month-old baby was bitten by a mouse inside Turley’s home.

The 8-year-old girl was later found at a home in Page. CPS workers said she “had an odor, unbrushed and/or unkept hair, dirty fingers, dirty clothing,” and had an MRSA infection on her leg. The girl told investigators Turley did take her to the hospital, but forgot to pick up her medicine.

Turley later arrived at the home in Page with the 10-month-old infant, who was then taken into state custody.

The following day (July 8), CPS notified deputies the baby had markings on his arm and refused any liquids until that morning.

Tabitha Turley

In a July 13 interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Oak Hill, the 10-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl told investigators Turley and Jim Bill Foster, III lived with them in the house in Robson. They added Betty Ann Foster and at least two other adults also frequently visited.

Both Betty and Jim Foster, as well as Turley are charged with three counts each of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. They are all in the Southern Region Jail. Their bonds are set at $50,000 each.