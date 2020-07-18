Three people injured in three car accident in Raleigh County

MAC ARTHUR , WV (WVNS)– Three people were injured in an accident outside of the Walmart in Mac Arthur.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News, the call about a three car accident came in around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Jan Care EMS, Mabscott Fire Department, and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded. The scene is currently cleared.

LATEST POSTS: