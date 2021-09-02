Three people taken to hospital following crash in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on the Coalfields Expressway at the Slab Fork Road intersection Thursday afternoon.

The Sophia City Fire Department assisted in cutting the victims out of the gold car. One passenger was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The two other passengers in the car were transported to the hospital by Jan Care Ambulance Service. The driver in the Black Toyota SUV was not transported.

Firefighters from the Sophia City Fire Department could not comment on the status of the injured driver and passengers. They did say EMTs stabilized the passengers after being extracted from the vehicle with first aid, then they were transported.

Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Trent with the Sophia City Fire Department said this intersection is known for these types of accidents.

Right now, the northbound lanes of the Coalfields Expressway are open to traffic. There is no word yet of the Northbound lanes of Slab Fork Road.