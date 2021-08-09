Three people wanted by National Park Service for breaking into historic structure in Thurmond

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — Three people are wanted by The National Park Service for allegedly breaking into an historic building in Thurmond, WV.

According to Crimestoppers of West Virginia, three people were seen on camera, breaking into a National Historic Building on the grounds of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. It happened in the early morning hours of July 31, 2021. The man is under investigation for damage to a Historic Structure and the person in black is being investigated for trespassing.

If you have information on this incident or know these people, contact investigating Ranger Mark Faherty at (304) 465-2602.