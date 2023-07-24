GLEN JEAN. WV (WVNS)– The National Scout Jamboree honored the military on Monday, July 24th, with West Virginia Air National Guard Day and a speech from a Three Star General.

The National Scout Jamboree is honoring the nation’s military with an area featuring all branches set up at the West End Village.

“Gives the kids an opportunity to see what’s out there and they can make a better decision later on as far as what branch they want to serve in based on their interests,” said Sgt. Nelson Elias.

Scouts have the opportunity to test hazmat decontamination, climb in military vehicles, become a Navy SEAL through virtual reality, and much more.

A C-17 aircraft even flew over the grounds.

However, up the hill at leadership point, on Monday scouts heard from one of the nation’s top leaders. Three-Star Lieutenant General Jon Evans Jr. spoke to hundreds of young leaders.

“Programs like Scouting USA, these are the leaders for America in the future,” said Lt. General Evans. “So as an Army leader, it’s great for me to be able to come here and talk to them about some of the things that have helped me be successful and some of the things they should think about in the future, to look to their own success.”

General Evans said he would not be the leader he is today without scouting.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say, if I hadn’t been a scout, I probably wouldn’t have joined the Army,” said the Lieutenant General. “I took self-respect, confidence, how to treat other people an understanding, and appreciation for diversity and inclusiveness. All of those were lessons that scouting taught me, and all of those are things that I hope this generation of scouts are focused on.”

The Eagle Scout himself, at his first jamboree, said he wants scouts, no matter what path they pursue, to take the lessons of scouting and use them to make the world a better place

Lt. General Evans serves as the commanding general of the US Army North Division, most recently serving as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Division in Afghanistan from 2016-2018, and Cadet Commander at Ft. Knox.