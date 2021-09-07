Three vehicle accident shuts down section of I-77

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — September, 7, 2021, 7:37 a.m. UPDATE: According to Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services, both southbound lanes are now open, one northbound lane is closed.

September 7, 2021, 7:16 a.m. — A three-vehicle accident with entrapment shuts down two lanes on I-77 in Raleigh County.

The accident happened on I-77 southbound near mile marker 45.0. According to dispatchers, two southbound lanes are closed at this time. Northbound lanes are congested due to emergency vehicles.

Bradley Fire, Jan Care, and the West Virginia Turnpike Authority are on scene. Dispatchers confirm there are injuries from the accident but do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

Dispatchers suggest finding an alternate route.